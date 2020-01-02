Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Lavivian R. (Smutzer) Prough


1928 - 2019
Lavivian R. (Smutzer) Prough Obituary
Lavivian R. (Smutzer) Prough, 91, of Kirksville, Mo. passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
Lavivian was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Fort Madison, to George and Martha (Carter) Smutzer. She was united in marriage on Sept. 11, 1946, in Macon, Mo., to Olen Prough, who preceded her in death in 2000.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Steve and Darrell Prough; three sisters, Helen Stockwell, Ruth Prough, and Eva Penord; and one brother, Harold Brown.
Lavivian is survived by one son, Robert (Leslie) Prough of Green Castle, Mo; one brother, Jack (Pat) Smutzer of Fort Madison; one sister, Joyce Pranger of Fort Madison; three grandchildren, Cody (Taylor) Prough of Novinger, Mo., Steven (Melissa) Prough of Milan, Mo., and Justin Prough of Green Castle, Mo.; three great grandchildren, Kayden, Bekkett and Cambree Prough; and several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed helping her son at his mechanic shop and going to second hand stores.
Public visitation will be held 10-11 a..m. Saturday, Jan, 11, in the chapel of King Lynk Funeral Home in Fort Madison. Graveside services will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
