Lawrence "Larry" Norman Bratcher, 86, of Carthage, Ill., formerly of O'Fallon, Mo., died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home at Hickory Grove Senior Supportive Living in Carthage.
He was born March 27, 1934, in Louisiana, Mo., the son of Allen and Josephine Muldoon Bratcher. He was lovingly known by the names of Larry, Norm, Bratch and Chief.
Larry received his associate degree from St. Mary's College in O'Fallon.
On Aug. 3, 1956, he was united in marriage to Faye Luh. They shared life and love together for 59 years before she preceded him in death on July 24, 2016.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country for 22 years, retiring as a senior chief damage controlman. He served on destroyers and operated mine sweepers during the Korean and Vietnam wars. During his service on Navy ships, he circumnavigated the globe.
In his younger years, Larry had been employed by Reger Roofing. After his retirement from the Navy, Larry worked at Fort Zumwalt School System and also for the Defense Mapping Department. He then taught at Louis and Clark Technical School as an HVAC instructor.
He was a member of the Wentzville Christian Church, the Lion's Club and the VFW.
Larry enjoyed tinkering with woodworking projects. He was always first in line to help anyone in need. He volunteered his time doing maintenance at Shiloh Christian Children's Home. He also was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He loved watching western and war movies.
He is survived by one son, Michael Damon (Liz), Bratcher of Bella Vista, Ark.; one daughter, Dawn Bratcher (Tim) Farris of Hamilton, Ill.; four grandchildren, Damon (Jenna) Bratcher of Tokyo, Paul (Melanie) Bratcher of LaCross, Wis., Connor (Natasha) Farris of Kostroma, Russia, and Trevor (Jordan) Farris of Spokane, Wash.; eight great-grandchildren, Zach, Corbin and Oliver Bratcher, Davis and Hagan Wiggins, Crosby Farris, and Caitlin and Matt Clothier; and one sister, Joan Small of St. Louis.
Besides his wife he was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim Bratcher and Joe Bratcher; and one sister, Jackie Murphy.
A graveside service with military rites will be at 9 a.m. Monday, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorials may be made to New Testament Christian Church TESOL fund.
The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com