Lelia Gayle McCane, 69, of Keokuk, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Lelia was born to Leland Sr. and Doris Thomas Robinson on Aug. 8, 1950, in Keokuk.
She was united in marriage to Ronald McCane Sr. They later divorced.
Leila lived in the Hannibal, Mo., area until about eight years ago, when she moved back to the Keokuk area. She worked at Beth Haven Group Home and other care facilities. Lelia was a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and attended God's Way Church as well. She enjoyed sewing, reading and spending time with her family.
Lelia is survived by her special friend, Gregory Kase; three daughters, Rae (Antonio) Cooper of Hannibal, Angelina Williams of Hannibal, and Lisa (Earnest) Strickland of Hannibal; nine grandchildren, Deanndra Dorsey, Quentin Dorsey, Jordan Strickland, Dominique Strickland, Mercedeez Strickland, Vashaun Dorsey, Lawrence Strickland, Janya Cushshon, and Imani Mumphrey; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, June (Jerry) Walker of Keokuk, Merri (Darrel) Wells of Keokuk, and Marjorie Robinson; one brother, Mark Robinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lelia was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald McCane Jr.; two brothers, Leland Robinson Jr. and Carlton Robinson; and one sister, Maria Abbey.
Visitation will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019