Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
720 Main Street
Hamilton, IL 62341
(217) 847-3321
Lenora Bunnell


1926 - 2019
Lenora Bunnell Obituary
Lenora Bunnell, 92, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Lenora was born Dec. 2, 1926, in Clark County, Mo., the daughter of Guerdon Henry and Matilda (Roberts) Gray.

On Oct. 21, 1951, she was united in marriage with Carl Eugene Bunnell in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 1992.

Lenora was employed at Sheller-Globe for 37 years, until her retirement in 1989. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo, solving word searches and playing scratch-off tickets. She also enjoyed gardening and canning and watching game shows, especially "The Price is Right."

Lenora is survived by two grandchildren, Chad (Haylee) Bunnell of Hamilton, and Tyler Bunnell of West Point, Iowa; two siblings, Henry Gray and Betty Clouse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lenora is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carl; her son Donald Bunnell; and three siblings, Anna Carlson, Ethel Ellefritz and Russell Gray.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial to follow in Harmony Township Cemetery near Bentley, Ill.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, directly before the service.

A memorial fund has been established.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
