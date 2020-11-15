1/1
Leo Raymond Buckert
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Raymond Buckert, 80, of Sutter, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Leo was born March 12, 1940, the son of Raymond William and Marie Anna (Nagel) Buckert at their home in Sutter.

He was confirmed at Bethlehem United Church of Christ near Sutter. Leo graduated from Warsaw High School.

On Dec. 11, 1960, he was united in marriage with Karon Cameron and they later divorced. He was a life-long farmer.

Leo is survived by four children, Kent (Kaye) Buckert of Sutter, Leah (William) Singler of Medford, Ore., Monica Mershon of Ursa, Ill., and Chris (Darcy) Buckert of Quincy, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Samantha (Brody) Hopp, Mitch (Janae) Singler, Jack (Haley) Singler, Nicholas, Caleb and Allison Mershon and Rhett and Kyla Rose Buckert; four siblings, Hazel Beeler of Hamilton, Ill., Beulah Luft of Hamilton, Bernice Clark of Sutter, and Carroll (Suzanne) Buckert of Carthage; his friend, Angela Seay of Waterloo, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Murray Mershon; sisters, Mary Wells, Blanche Slouthouber and Goldie Caley; and one brother, Paul Buckert.

The family would like to thank all the neighbors, friends and acquaintances that have helped Leo navigate life over the years, it has been much appreciated.

Private graveside services will be held at the Bethlehem United Church of Christ Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Evergreen Senior Counseling Center in Carthage, Hancock County Public Transportation, or the Hancock County Mental Health Department.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved