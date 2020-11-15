Leo Raymond Buckert, 80, of Sutter, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.



Leo was born March 12, 1940, the son of Raymond William and Marie Anna (Nagel) Buckert at their home in Sutter.



He was confirmed at Bethlehem United Church of Christ near Sutter. Leo graduated from Warsaw High School.



On Dec. 11, 1960, he was united in marriage with Karon Cameron and they later divorced. He was a life-long farmer.



Leo is survived by four children, Kent (Kaye) Buckert of Sutter, Leah (William) Singler of Medford, Ore., Monica Mershon of Ursa, Ill., and Chris (Darcy) Buckert of Quincy, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Samantha (Brody) Hopp, Mitch (Janae) Singler, Jack (Haley) Singler, Nicholas, Caleb and Allison Mershon and Rhett and Kyla Rose Buckert; four siblings, Hazel Beeler of Hamilton, Ill., Beulah Luft of Hamilton, Bernice Clark of Sutter, and Carroll (Suzanne) Buckert of Carthage; his friend, Angela Seay of Waterloo, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Murray Mershon; sisters, Mary Wells, Blanche Slouthouber and Goldie Caley; and one brother, Paul Buckert.



The family would like to thank all the neighbors, friends and acquaintances that have helped Leo navigate life over the years, it has been much appreciated.



Private graveside services will be held at the Bethlehem United Church of Christ Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Evergreen Senior Counseling Center in Carthage, Hancock County Public Transportation, or the Hancock County Mental Health Department.



Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

