Leonard D. Anderson, 87, of Fort Madison, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home, after a long battle with Alzheimers.
He was born on April 15, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, to Willis and Ina Maude Ensminger Anderson. He married Carolyn McCarl on June 22, 1955. They later divorced. He then married Phyllis Eicher Sargent on Dec. 14, 1974 in Fort Madison.
He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1951.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and spent one year in Iceland.
He worked at the State Mental Health Institute while attending Iowa Wesleyan College. He was a schoolteacher in Bonaparte and coached girls basketball. He left teaching and was hired at McKesson Robbins Drug Company where he worked for the next 28 years.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, the American Legion, Kiwanis Club, Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, traveling, wintering in Florida and family gatherings.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Anderson; daughters Teresa (Don) Petersen of Miami, Fla., Vickie Carter of Nauvoo, Ill. and Angela (Gary) Fowler of Batavia, Ill.; son Lennie (Robin) Anderson of Hamilton, Ill.; step daughter Angela (Kurt) Eaves of Grinnell; step son Doug (Kay) Sargent of Fort Madison; 11 grandchildren, Donal, Cory, Shaeli, Bryan, Jim, David, Josh, Mandy, Brandy, Erica and Alyssa; nine great grandchildren; a brother, Ron (Nancy) Anderson of Citrus Heights, Calif.; and cherished his many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons in infancy, Richard, with wife Carolyn, and Andrew, with wife Phyllis; and a brother, Larry from Englewood, Colo.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov.16, at the First Christian Church in Fort Madison, with Rev. Leslie Dalstra officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the memorial service at the church.
Burial will be held at 3 p.m. at the Grant Cemetery in Rome, Iowa, with military rites.
A memorial has been established for First Christian Church or the Hope Haven Ertz Home in Burlington.
Online condolences to the Anderson family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
