Leonard Lee Carter, 88, entered into eternal peace on July 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas. His final days were spent surrounded by family.

Leonard was born Feb. 4, 1932 in Shelbina, Mo., to Rev. Clarence W. Carter and Hattie P. (Gipson) Carter.

He married Ernestine G. (Bates) Carter on Aug. 16, 1952 in Fort Madison. Leonard is survived by his children, Greg Carter of Houston, Texas, Audrey Carter of Houston, Texas, Michelle Burgess of Grand Prairie, Texas; his grandchildren, Noelle Griffin of Santa Clara, Calif., Adam Carter of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Angel (Steve) Malan of Erie, Colo., Joel (Ana) Carter of Fresno, Calif., Veronica Carter of Houston, Texas, Brittany Mulkey of Hazlet, Texas, Amber Morrison of Grand Prairie, Texas; great Grandchildren, Khalil Griffin of Mountain View Calif., Tai Griffin of St. Louis, Mo., Ayana Griffin of Santa Clara, Calif., Reimi Carter of San Diego, Calif. Lennon Malan and Jillian Malan, both of Erie, Colo., Raphael Carter and Flora Carter, both of Fresno, Calif. ?

Leonard will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ernestine G. Carter; his parents, Clarence and Hattie Carter; seven brothers, Wendell Carter, Matthew Carter, LaVerne Carter, Donald Carter, Carl Carter, Allen Carter and Clarence Carter; three sisters, Beatrice Bratton, Clarissa Moore and Frances Pryor; and an infant daughter, Gloria Ann Carter.

Leonard graduated from Douglas High School in 1949, Hannibal, Mo., where he was an honor student, ran track, played football, basketball and participated in the band as a drummer. He attended Southeastern Community College in Burlington and Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.

Leonard joined the U.S. Air Force June 1949 and was honorably discharged Dec. 1952. While in the Air Force he was the NCOIC of the 13th Air Force Communication Center (Philippines).

Leonard joined the Fort Madison Police Department in 1955 and was promoted through the ranks, Sergeant, Captain and Assistant Chief of Police (permanent Civil Service). He was also appointed Chief of Police becoming the first black Assistant Chief and Chief in the state of Iowa.

Leonard resigned from the Police Department in May 1969 to accept employment with Mason & Hanger-Silas Mason Co. where he served as Security Manager at The Army Ammunition Plant/Burlington AEC Plant - Burlington, for seven years. He then transferred to the Johnson Space Center, in Houston, Texas as Contract Manager for Security, Fire Department and Safety for seven years. He then transferred to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM as Vice President in Charge of Security. After seven years there, Leonard retired from Mason & Hanger with 21 years of service and returned to Houston, Texas to live (1991).

Leonard was very active in his church (New Beginning Church of League City, Texas) being one of the founders of the church. Leonard was a Deacon, Chairman of the Deacon Board, member of the Finance Committee, taught Sunday School and was a leader of the Nursing Home and Outreach Ministry. His Christian Leadership was felt by many.

At this time, the family will have a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Mainland Funeral Home, La Marque, Texas.

Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Leonard to the New Beginning Church Building Fund, 1950 Highway 3 South, League City, Texas

Condolences may be sent to 823 Quiet Spring Lane, Houston, Texas 77062

His Lord said to him, "Well done, my good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:23

