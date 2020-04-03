Home

Leonard "Jeff" Rockhold


1948 - 2020
Leonard "Jeff" Rockhold Obituary
Leonard L. "Jeff" Rockhold, 71, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was born on June 11, 1948, to Moore and Josephine Kline Rockhold.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen Mercer Rockhold; and their 2 dedicated children and their equally loving spouses, Heather (Jason) Hawk of Donnellson, and Jeffrey (Stacia) Rockhold of Mackinaw, Ill.; and was "Pa" to his five grandchildren, Jadon Hawk, Liberty Rockhold, Justice Rockhold, Jaciann Hawk and Jaliann Hawk; his best friend and brother, Henry "Doc" (Peggy) Rockhold of Lomax, Ill.; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and by three brothers and one sister.
He loved commercial fishing and diving for clams. His brother, Doc, and he became known as some of the best fisherman on the river in the over 50 years they worked together. He also worked for the City of Fort Madison Street Department for 20 years.
He was a proud Vietnam veteran and had earned the Bronze Star among other medals.
His favorite past time was watching his grandkids do whatever they loved to do, and pole and line fishing, along with hunting for deer and doves with his oldest grandson.
Per his request, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
Services will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences to Jeff's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
He lived his life as a faithful husband and a great teacher of values to his children, by example. He will be truly missed by all.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
