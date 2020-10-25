Leora "Annie" Bell, 62, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.
Annie was born June 10, 1958, in Keokuk, the daughter of Fred Sr. and Darlene (Carle) Vradenburg.
On Jan. 27, 1975, she was united in marriage with Roy Bell in Kahoka, Mo. He survives.
A lifelong resident of Keokuk, Annie devoted her life to raising her children and grandchildren, and she was a mother to all who needed one. Her life revolved around her family. She was an excellent cook, and some of her signature dishes included her homemade bread, pizza and lemon pepper chicken. Everything she made was delicious. Annie will always be remembered for her good sense of humor and her loving and caring attitude towards everyone.
Annie is survived by her husband Roy Bell of Keokuk; son William (Britny) Bell of Keokuk; daughter Sherrie (Corey) Haase of Keokuk; step-daughter Cathy (Kevin) Bell of Keokuk; two step-sons, Randy and Micheal Tedrow, both of Keokuk; four granddaughters, Haylee, Destiny and Faith Tedrow, and Aaliyah Bell, all of Keokuk; four brothers, Fred (Carol) Vradenburg of Fort Madison, Terry (Kim) Vradenburg of Keokuk, Mike Vradenburg of Washington, Iowa, and Roger (Aletha) Vradenburg of Keokuk; and four sisters, Juanita (Frank Kramer) Mullin of Montrose, Cathy (Jonny Tschiersch) Blonsett and Karen Vradenburg, both of Hot Springs, Ark., and Annette (James) McCarty of Keokuk. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents; her son Roy Bell Jr.; her granddaughter Chantel Bell; two brothers, Kirk and David Vradenburg; her great-niece Morgan Bell; and her great-nephew Braxton Bell.
Annie's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk. The funeral service will be live-streamed via the DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 4-7 p.m.
For the safety of those attending, masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing practices will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of Annie Bell for her granddaughters' education, in care of Roy Bell.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.