Leroy Delmar "Pete" Menke


1929 - 2020
Leroy Delmar "Pete" Menke Obituary
Leroy "Pete" Delmar Menke, 90, of Fort Madison,  went home to the Lord at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at The Kensington.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1929, in West Point, to Henry and Agnes Merschbrock Menke. He married Arletta "Rocky" Roxlau on April 19, 1958, at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison.
Pete served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked at the DuPont Company until his retirement.
He rarely missed a St. Louis Cardinal baseball game or an Iowa Hawkeye games. He enjoyed greeting everyone who walked by from his porch at his home, and later those who walked by his apartment at The Kensington. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Rocky; two daughters, Julie (Mark) Kramer of West Point, and Janice (M. Steven) Verstrat of Burlington; four granddaughters, Melissa (Scott) Gillespie, Heather Kramer, Kimberly (Brent) Fraise and Brittany (Gabe Frantz) Gilpin; two great grandchildren, Nolan Gillespie and Layla Fraise; one sister, Patricia "Patty" Weckbach of Fort Madison; nieces & nephews Gary Scharpman, Terry (Linda) Scharpman, Rick Scharpman, Becky (Dave) Biegler, Robert "Bob" (Cris) Weckbach, Cindy (Randy) Poulter, Mary (Marvin) Boeding; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Laura (Maurice) Scharpman and Margaret (William "Bill") Weckbach; two brothers, Edward "Jack" (Elizabeth "Liz") Menke and Walter (Bea) Menke; one brother in law, Edward "Ed" Weckbach; one niece, Cathy Reed; and one nephew, William "Bill" Weckbach.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25,  at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. immediately following the visitation at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating.
Pete will be cremated following the service and burial will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for P.A.W. Animal Shelter or . Online condolences to Pete's family may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
