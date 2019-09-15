Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
Leroy J. Hoffman


1936 - 2019
Leroy J. Hoffman Obituary
Leroy J. Hoffman, 83, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Leroy was born July 12, 1936, the son of Lee Roy and Ruth A. (Clampitt) Hoffman, in Quincy.

He attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1954.

Leroy was united in marriage with Jean Frances Scheetz. He later married Janet Huls, in Las Vegas, on March 15, 1993.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Janet, of Carthage; three sons, Jeffrey (Tressa) Hoffman of Springfield, Ill., Bryan (Gay) Hoffman of Hamilton, Ill., and Rodney (Kimm) Hoffman of Elvaston, Ill.; four step-children, Tammy (Rick) Potts of Abingdon, Ill., Tim Glisan of Mt. Sterling, Ill., Teresa (Travis) Smith of Carthage and Terry Glisan of Carthage; three grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Rhodes, of Ft. Morgan, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Joshua Hoffman.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery near Basco, Ill.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
