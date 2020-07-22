1/1
Leroy Pounder
1933 - 2020
Leroy Pounder, 87, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home in Nauvoo.

Leroy was born on June 19, 1933, in North Platte, Neb., the son of Joel Smith and Minnie E. Lange. He was raised by Richard and Minnie Pounder-Johnson.

On April 20, 1977, he married Lela R. McQuiston in Yankton, S.D. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2008.

Leroy was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War.

He was retired from Armour Dial. In his younger years, he raced stock cars. Leroy also enjoyed watching NASCAR races and was an avid Denver Broncos, Rusty Wallace and Nebraska Corn Huskers fan. He was a jokester and prankster. Leroy loved his dogs.

Survivors include his five children, Terry (Dee) Pounder of Lakewood, Colo., Brenda (Mike) Johnson of Sioux City, Roger Pounder of North Platte, Phyllis Pounder of North Platte, and Michelle Soto of North Platte; nine grandchildren, Angie, Chad, Tanner, Amber, Patrick, Kristi, Toni, Becky and Steven; several great-grandchildren; four siblings, R.J. (Jan) Pounder of Brighton, Colo., Helen (Billy) Haney of Tryon, Neb., Larry Johnson of North Platte, and Charleen (Floyd) Danzack of Johnston, Colo. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends, Carol, Kaylee and Kody McGhghy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lela; sister Alice Richardson; and brother Chuck Johnson.

Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, where the family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, with the Rev. Mark Anderson officiating.

Social distancing requirements will be in place. Wearing a mask is encouraged.

Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Neb., with full military rites.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sbbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home
2420 Young Street
Nauvoo, IL 62354
(217) 453-2420
