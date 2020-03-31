Home

Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
Liam Shayne Reittinger


1995 - 2020
Liam Shayne Reittinger Obituary
Liam Shayne Reittinger, 24, of Iowa City,  and formerly of Fort Madison, died Friday, March 27, 2020 in Iowa City.
He was born Aug. 12, 1995, in Burlington, the son of Scott Reittinger and Mary (Dye) Reittinger.
Liam was a 2013 graduate of Fort Madison High School. He was attending the University of Iowa, majoring in Japanese.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Reittinger of Fort Madison; his father and step-mother, Scott (Michelle) Reittinger of Herriman, Utah; siblings Benjamin Ward, Gabrielle, Marcus, and Josephine Reittinger; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Valeria Root, Merlin and Janet Reittinger, and his step-father, Thomas Ward.
A private farewell and burial was held at Nauvoo City Cemetery, Nauvoo, Ill.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Reittinger family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
