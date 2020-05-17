Lillian Renee Lynn Eid
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Renee Lynn Eid was stillborn at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.
She was the daughter of Christopher and Natalie (Bumgardner) Eid and the sister of Dayton Bumgardner and Alexander Eid. She is also survived by her grandmothers, Rochelle Johnston and Trudy Eid, both of Fort Madison; great grandmothers, Janice Fritz of Burlington, and Sheryl Eid of Fort Madison; aunts and uncle, Cory (Brandi) Eid, Sonja Eid (Roger Schneider), Kevin II (Jeannine) Eid, Jonathan Eid, Cheyanne (Cody) Anderson, Ryne (Cassie) Eid, Max (Christina) Bumgardner, Jason (Heather) Bumgardner, Stephanie Gibson, and Heather Gibson (Matthew Parizek); great aunts and uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Larry Bumgardner and Kevin Eid; great grandparents; great aunt Patricia Peck, and cousin Sela Gibson.
Lilly's parents invite you to join them between 1-2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Eid family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved