Linda Charlene Williams, 72, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 21, 1948, in Baltimore, the daughter of Bill "Pete" and M. Charlotte Boone Sherfey. She graduated from Lansdowne High School in Baltimore with the class of 1966.
On Feb. 14, 1998, Linda was united in marriage to Marvin Williams in Denmark, Iowa. He survives.
Linda had been employed at Sheaffer Pen in Fort Madison for 27 years. She also had worked at Bridgeway in Keokuk.
She loved her farm animals and her dog, who was her faithful companion. She enjoyed taking trips to the casino and trying her luck. Linda loved to host family get-togethers, especially at the holidays. She put on an Easter Egg hunt that everyone looked forward to. Linda loved her kids and grandkids and always fussed over them, making sure they had everything they needed and wanted.
She is also survived by two sons, Jim Inghram (Lisa) of Fort Madison, and Joe Inghram (Vicky) of Pensacola, Fla.; two step-sons, Jeffrey Williams (Shelly) of Keokuk, and Dirk Williams (Stefanie) of Fort Madison; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy L. Stackler (Harry) of Baltimore, and Dianah Hoffmeister (Jeff) of Finksburg, Md.; one brother William D. Sherfey (Jill) of Haines City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.