Linda Jo Kruse, 67, of West Point, died at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home.



Friends may call from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.



Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

