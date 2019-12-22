|
Linda N. Schrader, 76, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Ill., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Linda was born Sept. 12, 1943, the daughter of Leo and Dorothe (Cooper) Kirchner in Fort Madison. She graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1961.
On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage with Larry Schrader at St. John's Church of Christ in Fort Madison. Linda was a long-time member of the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk and was currently serving as a deaconess. She enjoyed shopping, attending reunion events with classmates, and traveling.
Linda is survived by three children, Lisa (Cary) Gray of Hamilton, Lamar (Dana) Schrader of Austin, Texas, and Lori Schrader of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Lindsey (David) Henson, Courtney (Brad) Newcomer, Caleb (Jenny) Gray, Logan (fiance´, Rebecca) Gray and Sydney Schrader; and great-grandchildren, Graydon and Emma Henson, Liam and Fiona Gray, and Avery and Abernathy Newcomer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry in 2013; and a brother, Ronald Kirchner.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk, with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Visitation will be Sunday evening at the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Young Life, Austin-West (TX-399), or Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, or The Troy Gentry Foundation.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019