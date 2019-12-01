Home

Linda S. Storms


1945 - 2019
Linda S. Storms Obituary
Linda S. Storms, 74, of West Point, formerly of Keokuk, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

She was born March 3, 1945, in Keokuk, the daughter of Harold and Beulah Milligan Haisch.

On March 9, 1963 Linda was united in marriage with Jack L. Storms in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2008.

Linda graduated from Clark County High School, with the class of 1962.

She retired from the Central Lee School District as a bus driver, after 35 years of service.

Linda enjoyed sewing, listening to Christian and classic country music. She always enjoyed surfing Facebook to keep up with what's going on. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and cherished the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Kelli Erb of West Point, and Shelli Storms of Eagleville, Mo.; one son, Mike (Toni) Storms of Ridgeway, Mo.; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Michael) Erb-Robins and Brandon Erb; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and other family members.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
