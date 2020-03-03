Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
Carthage, IL
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
Carthage, IL
Lois Little


1924 - 2020
Lois Little Obituary
Lois Little, 95, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., at the Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, Ill.

Lois was born Aug. 31, 1924, in Adrian, Ill., the daughter of Ernest Roy and Mary Esther (Lyon) Harris. She graduated from Carthage High School.

On Dec. 7, 1945, she was united in marriage with Ralph N. Little. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Lois was an active member of the Carthage Primitive Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Thrifty Fingers Club.

Lois is survived by two daughters, Ruth (Ernest) Slottag of Springfield, Ill., and Jane Little of Richmond, Va.; a son, James (Sandra) Little of Carthage; grandchildren, Joseph (Krista) Little, Thomas (Dolly) Little, Richard (Julie) Little, Sheri (James) Doyle and Kathryn (Philip) Purgason; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Little, Jared Little, Joshua Little, Kourtney Little, Vince Little, Beau Little, Bradyn Little, Brooklyn Little, Bryson Little, Peliah Purgason, Heis Purgason and Quill Purgason.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Ralph in 1995.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Harmony Township Cemetery near Bentley, Ill.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
