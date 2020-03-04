|
|
Lois "Reta" Steele, 78, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
Reta was born Oct. 12, 1941, in rural Clark County Mo., the daughter of James E. and Lois Pauline Long Egley.
She was united in marriage with Charles S. Steele on Jan. 18, 1964, in Reno, Nev. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2000.
In Aug. 1959, she entered St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Quincy, Ill. During her senior year of training, she joined the Army Nurse Corps. In March of 1963, she was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. and was stationed at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco for a total of three years of service.
She had been employed at Keokuk Area Hospital for 35 years, until her retirement in 2001. Reta attended the Carlson College of Massage Therapy in Anamosa, Iowa, and became a licensed massage therapist.
She loved to square dance and was a member of a square dance club in each of the Tri-State areas. Reta was a skilled seamstress and made her square dance costumes, and also made lap robes for disabled veterans.
She is survived by two sons, James Steele (Denise) of Alexandria, Mo., and Joseph Steele of Boone, Iowa; two daughters, Bertha Yarbrough (Eric) of LaGrange, Mo., and Leona Kepler of Bradenton, Fla.; one step-son, Leland Steele of Keokuk; six grandchildren, Levi Mason, Michael Mason, Mary Beth Kepler, Jamie Lee Steele, C.J. Steele, and Noah Yarbrough; six step-grandchildren, Tim Yarbrough, Chris Steele, Valerie Steele, Sierra Cockrell, Kourtni Cockrell, Kenadi Cockrell, two step-great-grandchildren, Chase and Alyssa Steele; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Briggs (Robert) and Mildred Wagner, all of Keokuk; family friend, Linda Clarke of St. Peters, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Alexandria Powell; step-granddaughter, Tish Yarbrough; two sisters, Dorothy Roberts and Linda Roberts; sisters-in-law, Esther Thorn, Elizabeth Stedman, and Lois Taylor; and brothers-in-law, Richard Steele and Russell Steele Jr.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. David Brownfield, Ph.D., officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Oakhill Cemetery in St. Francisville, Mo.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the English River Outfitters in Washington, Iowa: 2564 305th Street, Washington, IA, 52353.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020