Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St
Burlington, IA 52601
(319) 752-2828
Lonnie G. Radel


1944 - 2020
Lonnie G. Radel Obituary
Lonnie G. Radel, 75, of Wever, died at 9:31 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Marigold Rehab and Health Care Center in Galesburg, Ill.

Born Oct. 16, 1944, in Galesburg, he was the son of Robert J. and Myrna Jo Scott Radel.

On Aug. 22, 1979, he married Carmen Nupp in Cottonwood Methodist Church, Coppock, Iowa. She passed on Nov. 1, 2009.

He worked as a truck driver in his younger years. He worked his way to become the vice president/general manager at Heartland Packaging, a position he held for 22 years.

He graduated from Southeastern Community College with an associate's degree.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and in Korea from Sept. 21, 1967, until April 26, 1969, gaining many accolades during that time.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the firing range and trapshooting, and maintaining his hobby farm in Shelbyville, Mo. He also enjoyed buying, selling and trading anything that caught his eye. He was a member of the Mason's Lodge No. 29 A.F.&A.M. for over 30 years, as well as a member of the Keokuk Yacht Club. He loved spending time with his daughter Shauna (Ryan) Freitag and the grandkids. He loved to spend time outdoors with them camping and fishing.

Survivors include two daughters, Shauna (Ryan) Freitag of Danville, Iowa, and Brenda Welch of Decatur, Ill.; four grandchildren, Olivia, Carson, and Lincoln Freitag, and Tristan Guzman; one brother, Ronnie (Vicki) Radel of Keokuk; one sister, Peggy (John) Rivas of Des Moines; and three nephews, Adam Radel, Jason Radel, and Weslee (Mary) Radel.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Prugh Crematory.

The memorial visitation for Lonnie will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 25. Full military honors and Masonic Rites will be rendered at the conclusion of the memorial visitation.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Lonnie's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
