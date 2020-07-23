1/1
Mrs. Lorean Baker
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Lorean Baker, 89, of Burlington, formerly Fort Madison and rural Donnellson, died at 9:26 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born December 26, 1930, in Fort Madison, she was the daughter of George Robert and Louise Seaver Breeze. She graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1948.
On Nov. 1, 1950, she married the love of her life, Joseph P. Baker, in Fort Madison. They had celebrated 53 years of marriage when he passed on Nov. 3, 2003.
Lorean dedicated her life to her family and was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Lorean gave countless hours as a volunteer at local schools, Head Start Programs, Red Cross Bloodmobile, Meals on Wheels and cooking at Camp Nauvoo for several youth camps. She was a member of Community of Christ, where she was frequently the organist. When she wasn't volunteering, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially after his retirement.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph (Carolyn) Baker, Jr. of Montrose, and Thomas (Humberto Rivera) Baker of St. Paul, Minn.; three daughters, Martha (Clyde) Short of Raiford, Fla., Nora (Jerry) Jackson of Burlington, and  Barbara (John) Brosemer of Shepherd, Texas; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; her son, Bill; and her daughter, Sarah; her parents; and her three siblings, brother G. Robert Breeze, Jr., and sisters Loretta Wittich and Delores Knight.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory according to her wishes. Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.
There will be no formal visitation. A family gathering will be held at her Bill's and Sarah's graveside on Aug. 1.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Lorean's obituary at .www.prughfuneral.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
