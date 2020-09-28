Lewis Leroy "Sonny" Miller, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Sunset Nursing Home, Quincy, Ill.
He was born April 6, 1934, in Mendota, Ill., the son of Lewis E. and Amy (Rosenkrans) Miller.
Lewis graduated from PawPaw High School, Paw Paw, Ill., with the class of 1952. He married his high school sweetheart Levina Belle Hobb, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Webster R. Hobb, and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 12. After graduating from Bradley University, class of 1956, with a degree in industrial arts, he entered into The U.S. Air Force with the rank of 2nd Lt. He served until May 1977, when he retired with the rank of Lt. Col. He and his family then settled in Hamilton. Lewis was a dedicated member of the United Methodist Church and the Boy Scouts of America. After his retirement, he kept active in his community by working at Montebello Manor Nursing Home as a maintenance man and driving a school bus for the Hamilton School District. During this same time he loved to keep bees, grew a fruit orchard, and built up a strawberry business.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Levina (Hobb) Miller, Lew leaves behind a son, Karl R. Miller and wife Carolyn, of Huntersville, N.C.; daughter Lorraina B. Miller of Hamilton; son Kurtis L. Miller and his wife Nada, of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; daughter Julie K (Miller) Robillard and her husband James, of Houston; and son Joseph A Miller, of Winfield, Ill. Lew also leaves behind his sister Lucille (Miller) Thomas, of Batavia, Ill. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roger Miller, and his sister-in-law Betty Miller, of Earlville, Ill.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Wyoming Cemetery in PawPaw, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts to the family may be sent in care of Printy Funeral Home, Hamilton, Ill.
