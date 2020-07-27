Louis Wayne Bolton, 84, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 7:40 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Wayne was born Nov. 27, 1935, the son of Louis Martin and Doyle Bernice (Nichols) Bolton, in Keokuk.
He attended Hamilton High School, graduating in 1953. He was a member of the Army Reserves. He loved roller skating and met his wife Judy at the Crystal Ball Roller Rink in Carthage. On March 4, 1962, he was united in marriage with Judith Kay Hoing at the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. He was a member of the Ferris Christian Church and a life-long farmer.
Wayne is survived by Debbie Lionberger of Dallas City, Mary Jo (Al) Frakes of Carthage, and Jim (Mary) Bolton of Carthage; grandchildren, Kaylyn Lionberger, Kevin Lionberger, Kristian Lionberger, Dr. Mark (Hayley) Frakes, Sara (Joe) Reinhardt, Emily (Dustin) Shinkle, Samantha Bolton and Lisa Bolton; and Charlie his cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy, in 2013; a granddaughter, Katie Frakes; a grandson, Kollin Lionberger; and a son-in-law, Ed Lionberger.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Oak Grove Cemetery north of Hamilton.
Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association
or Hearts of Hancock Humane Shelter.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.