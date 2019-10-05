|
Louise E. "Weesy" Gooden, 82, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Madison, at her daughter Monica and son-in-law Craig's home, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Louise was born Nov. 16, 1937, to Fred J. and Mary E. Mullen Humphrey in Keokuk. Louise had been a resident of Keokuk for the majority of her life, until recently moving in with her daughter.
Louise retired from Pinnacle Foods (Armor-Dial) after having a successful career there for 26 years. She was recognized multiple times for safety, quality and production, and the impact she had at Armor-Dial. Prior to that, she worked at Western Auto for four years and Sheller Globe for seven. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Keokuk and then in Fort Madison. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was the biggest cheerleader at all her children's and grandchildren's special events. She loved to go shopping with family and friends. Louise and her sister Josie also enjoyed going geode rock hunting, mushroom hunting, and shopping for the flowers they were going to plant in their gardens. Louise was an avid bowler with her sister Josie and the bowling crew that would place at the tournaments. Louise loved going out to dance with her friends and loved to travel. Her laugh and sense of humor was infectious and she filled her family's hearts and homes with love and laughter.
Louise is survived by one daughter, Monica (Craig) Nye of Fort. Madison; two sons; Randy Englebrecht and Edward Englebrecht, both of Keokuk; daughter-in-law Vanessa of Keokuk; nine grandchildren, Blane (Jenifer) Nye, William Gilbert, Lindsey (Tyler) Brady, Ashley Philip, Alexis (Michael) Clark, Megan Englebrecht, Elizabeth Englebrecht, Bryan Baker, and Sarah Englebrecht; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving parents; two brothers, Edward Mullen and Richard (Sonny) Humphrey; one sister Josephine Dunn; one nephew Greg Summers; and one son in infancy, Steven Wayne.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, with the Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019