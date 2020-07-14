Lucille Ann McPherson, 94, of Keokuk, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the River Hills Village Assisted Living Facility in Keokuk.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1925, in Keokuk, the daughter of Henry and Juanita Thoeny Biddenstadt. Lucille had two sisters, Joyce Seabold and Dorothy High, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Keokuk Senior High with the class of 1943.
On March 10, 1949, she was united in marriage with James McPherson. They had four children, Michael J., Patrick, Ann and Mary Lu. Both James and Mary Lu preceded her in death.
She had been employed at Keokuk Area Hospital for 19 years, from 1968-1987. In retirement, she and James moved to DeFuniak, Fla.
Lucille was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, a charter member of Friendship Circle of King's Daughters, Keokuk Yacht Club, and the American Legion Post 41 Auxiliary, all in Keokuk. She was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 4437 and a charter member of AMVETS Post 178, both in DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
She is survived by two sons, Michael J. McPherson (Debbie) of Carthage, Mo., and Patrick McPherson (Kathleen) of Savannah, Ga.; one daughter, Ann Vogt (Alan) of Michigan; four grandchildren, Amy Vogt (Luis Cerda Hidalgo), Andrew Vogt, Scott M. McPherson (Manda Chorum), and James D. McPherson (Susan); and nine great-grandchildren, Caylee, Peighton, Abygail, Ann and Emily McPherson, Aesah, Shiloh and Sophie Smith, and Alana Cerda Vogt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to purchase a park bench in Keokuk Rand Park in memory of Lucille. Memorials may be sent in care of Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert St., Keokuk, IA 52632.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.