Lucille Ann McPherson, 94, of Keokuk, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the River Hills Village Assisted Living Facility in Keokuk.



A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at All Saints Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Brownfield, Ph.D., officiating. Burial will be in the Keokuk National Cemetery.



Social distancing requirements will be in place. Masks are required at the church.

