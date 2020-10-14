Lyle E. Acker, 90, of Quincy, Ill., formerly of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
He was born March 10, 1930, in Rushville, Ill., the son of Homer and Cressa Acker. His parents passed away at a young age, and he was raised by his sister and her husband, Doris and Alec Yuskis.
Lyle was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Korean War.
On May 10, 1968, he was united in marriage with Eunice Varner. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2016.
Lyle had been employed by Keokuk Steel Castings for 36 years, until his retirement. He later worked for Ewart's Wood Shop, which he thought of as family.
Lyle was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He had a strong faith of God and was an active member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship in Keokuk, while living there. He had served as treasurer of the church for many years. Lyle was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He loved his family and everyone he knew. He never met a stranger and was always an encouragement to everyone he met.
He is survived by his children, James Acker (special friend, Veronica Hewitt) of West Virginia, David (Judy) Harrison of Palm Coast, Fla., Arlene (Tim) Cowman of Quincy, Ron Harrison of Tulsa, Okla., and Karen Harrison of Macomb, Ill. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Timm (Dan) Harrison, Kristal (Tim) Daniels, Lyle Martin, Dana Tipton, Brandon (Erin) Harrison, Jenna Harrison, Matthew Williams, Travis Williams, Sarah Acker and Jeremiah Acker; numerous great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Dianne Rohrough; one son, Gary Harrison; his parents; and eight brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with Ron Harrison officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Vigen Memorial Home Facebook page. Burial with military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.
A public Masonic memorial service will be at noon Friday at the funeral home. Following the Masonic service, visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.
Masks will be required for the visitation and the funeral and social distancing will be in effect.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 41.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.