M. Lorraine Carter, 94, of Fort Madison passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday November, 11, 2020 at Azria Health Prairie Ridge in Mediapolis.



Lorraine (Kalina) Carter was born in Saint Louis, Mo., to Thomas Kalina and Ann (Wareheim) Kalina on November 21, 1925. She retired from Sheaffer Pen Co, after 26 years of service. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed bowling in her earlier years, was always ready for a cold beer and loved her family.



Survivors include two children, Ron (Barb) Carter of Fort Madison, and Paula Rowe of Sperry, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister, Peggy Smith, of Keokuk, step-brother, Ken (Donna) Campbell of Oklahoma and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Larry Carter and Rich Carter, one brother, Tom Gilman, one sister, Alice Hewett, one grandson and one great-grandson.



Per her wishes, no services will be held.

