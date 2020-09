Or Copy this URL to Share

Mabel Medaris, 97, of Columbus Junction Colonial Manor, formerly of Morning Sun and Farmington, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.



Per Mabel's request and due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation.



A private family service will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at Farmington United Methodist Church in Farmington.



Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

