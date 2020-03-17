|
|
Mae Lu Meister, 95, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
She was born June 10, 1924, in Bowling Green, Mo., the daughter of Edwin S. and Lenna G. Basye.
Mae Lu was united in marriage with Jack H. Meister on July 13, 1946. He survives. Upon her death they had been married for 73 years.
Mae Lu was a resident of Keokuk since 1942, at which time she entered the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1945 as an RN. She attended U.S. Army Cadet School at Camp Atterbury, Ind., in 1944. She practiced nursing at St. Joseph, Graham and Keokuk Area Hospitals, retiring in 1986. She was loved very much by her patients and fellow associates.
In her youth she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. She was also an active member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Keokuk, where she served in many capacities, especially enjoying her membership in the Women's Service Circle.
Mae Lu was an avid enthusiast of outdoor activities including walking, bicycling, and golfing.
Other survivors include two sons, Larry (Nancy) Meister of Evergreen, Colo., and John (Christie) Meister of Newport, Ore.; two daughters, Minda (John) VanAusdall and Mary (Rob Seltzer) Thomas, both of Keokuk; six grandchildren, Brian (Jamie) Meister of Melbourne, Fla., Josh (Sherry) Meister of Nayarit, Mexico, Lindsey Meister of Taneytown, Md., Chase (Brianna) Meister of Lebanon, Ore., Daniel (Jeannie) Svejda of Keokuk, and Mark (Tracy) Meister of Siletz, Ore.; step grandson Brandon VanAusdall of O'Fallon, Mo.; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gardner Basye and Edward J. Basye; one sister, Marjorie Hurd; son Jeoffrey; and step-grandson, Clayton Daugherty. She was the last member of her family.
The rite of cremation was accorded. Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ or the Salvation Army.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020