Marc Raymond Johnson
1950 - 2020
Marc Raymond Johnson, 70, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

He was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Keokuk, the son of James and Marjorie Maxine Hayden Johnson. Marc graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1968.

On May 26, 2000, he was united in marriage with Carolyn Hanan in Keokuk. She survives.

Marc had been employed at Pinnacle Foods in Montrose for 25 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Keokuk Yacht Club.

Marc loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Marc and Carolyn enjoyed many years of traveling, visiting people and places and making wonderful memories.

Other survivors include two sons, Ian Johnson (Kris) and Justin Johnson (Tricia Merydith), and one step-son, David Hanan (Tami Elder), all of Keokuk; grandchildren, Kennedy Johnson, Maddie Johnson, Emily Seidel, Shelby Hanan, Katy Hanan, Tucker Hanan, Connor Heinz, Carlee Heinz, Merydith Marshall, and McKenzie Marshall; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Hanan of Keokuk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one-step son, Jeff Hanan; one sister, MarScine Morgan; and a brother at birth, James Johnson Jr.

His celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Testament Christian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and may be mailed to Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert St., Keokuk, Iowa 52632.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

