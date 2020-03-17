|
Marcia Diane Duffy, 79, of Ferris, Ill., passed away peacefully at 5:15 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the St. Vincent Home in Quincy, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She spent her final days surrounded by the love and support of her family.
Marcia was born Oct. 23, 1940, the daughter of Clarence and Eunice (Poland) Dighton, in Keokuk. She attended school in Colusa, Ill.
On Oct. 6, 1963, she welcomed a son, Nicholas. On March 24, 1973, she was united in marriage with Junior Duffy at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Marcia had worked at Nicor Gas in Carthage for many years. She enjoyed collecting antiques, with one of her favorites being Aladdin lamps. She and her husband were active members of the Aladdin Knights. Marcia liked spending her time gardening, traveling, completing puzzles on her iPad, and reading Amish love story novels. She also enjoyed visits from her great-grandchildren and attending their events. Marcia was so loving and selfless; her greatest joy was caring for her husband and raising their two granddaughters. Marcia was a member of the Ferris Christian Church and knew the importance of raising her family in the church.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Junior, of Ferris; two granddaughters, Jaclyn (Ryan) Burns of Brookfield, Mo., and Taylor Duffy of Columbia, Mo.; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Jentry Burns.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Nicholas Jay Duffy; a brother, Roy Dighton; and a sister, Elaine (Dighton) Reidner.
Marcia's granddaughters will meet friends from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. There will be a private family service with family and close friends, by invitation only, with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery. A celebration of her life will he held at a later date.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020