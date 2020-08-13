1/1
Marcine L. Meyer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcine (Marci) L. Meyer, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after battling cancer for several years.

Marci was born June 12, 1936, to Francies and Delbert Haase in Keokuk.

She was married to Charles Rowan and had two daughters.

Marci was a bowler, duplicate bridge player, and an avid golfer. After moving to Cedar Rapids, she was a successful business owner, creating Letter Perfect, a signage company spanning all of eastern Iowa. Music was an important part of her life. Marci was a member of Sweet Adelines, Touch of Class, Pleasant Company, and an annual cast member of The Follies, as well as PEO. Through her music and faith, she met and married Ron Meyer in October 2001. Marci and Ron spent their time traveling, golfing, and rooting for the Hawkeyes. Their calendar was full of their many activities that kept them young at heart.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Ron; and daughters Betsey Seabold, LeeAnn (Brad) Latare, Ron (Robin) Meyer, Alicia (Todd) Thorson, and Mark (Julie) Meyer. Marci has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, infant sister, and brother.

A private family service will be Saturday, Aug. 15, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To keep all her friends healthy at this current time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved