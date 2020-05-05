Margaret Benner Achuff, 91, passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, Ariz, on April 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of Irene Charlotte Lange, and Byron Lloyd Benner. Margaret and her older sister, Charlotte, grew up in Maywood, Illinois.
She attended Proviso East High School where she met her future husband Quentin Achuff. After HS graduation in 1946, she attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, as she waited for Quentin to return from his tour of duty aboard the USS Consolation hospital ship. Once reunited, they married in June of 1949 and both soon earned their college degrees at the University of Illinois. Margaret earned a bachelor's degree in family and consumer science.
After college, they returned to the Chicagoland area where Margaret managed the home life and was the loving, successful mother to three sons and one daughter. As Quentin's career flourished, Margaret established new and grander homes as they were transferred to California, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. After they retired in 1992 to Scottsdale, Margaret and Quentin traveled quite often by cruise lines to many exotic locations including Egypt, Greece, Argentina, Chile, China, Australia, and Russia. Margaret wrote detailed travelogues for each journey that the family enjoys reading again and again.
In 1997, she wrote a cookbook entitled "Mealtime Memories." It's become a dear family treasure with 130 pages of recipes honoring friends and family, covering every type of food imaginable. In 2007 Quentin and Margaret moved to the Vi at Grayhawk in Scottsdale where all the staff and residents came to appreciate her quick wit and great sense of humor. Quentin passed in 2016 and, today, Margaret is survived by children Mark, Stephen, Nancy, and Thomas, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret and Quentin valued kindness and generosity and they donated to many charities including their favorite, The Salvation Army. Contributions in memory of Margaret Benner Achuff may be made to The Salvation Army. Please contact www.SalArmy-SWest.org or 800-725-2769 to coordinate.
She was the daughter of Irene Charlotte Lange, and Byron Lloyd Benner. Margaret and her older sister, Charlotte, grew up in Maywood, Illinois.
She attended Proviso East High School where she met her future husband Quentin Achuff. After HS graduation in 1946, she attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, as she waited for Quentin to return from his tour of duty aboard the USS Consolation hospital ship. Once reunited, they married in June of 1949 and both soon earned their college degrees at the University of Illinois. Margaret earned a bachelor's degree in family and consumer science.
After college, they returned to the Chicagoland area where Margaret managed the home life and was the loving, successful mother to three sons and one daughter. As Quentin's career flourished, Margaret established new and grander homes as they were transferred to California, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. After they retired in 1992 to Scottsdale, Margaret and Quentin traveled quite often by cruise lines to many exotic locations including Egypt, Greece, Argentina, Chile, China, Australia, and Russia. Margaret wrote detailed travelogues for each journey that the family enjoys reading again and again.
In 1997, she wrote a cookbook entitled "Mealtime Memories." It's become a dear family treasure with 130 pages of recipes honoring friends and family, covering every type of food imaginable. In 2007 Quentin and Margaret moved to the Vi at Grayhawk in Scottsdale where all the staff and residents came to appreciate her quick wit and great sense of humor. Quentin passed in 2016 and, today, Margaret is survived by children Mark, Stephen, Nancy, and Thomas, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret and Quentin valued kindness and generosity and they donated to many charities including their favorite, The Salvation Army. Contributions in memory of Margaret Benner Achuff may be made to The Salvation Army. Please contact www.SalArmy-SWest.org or 800-725-2769 to coordinate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.