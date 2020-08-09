1/1
Margaret Jean (Bennet) Campbell
1925 - 2020
Margaret Jean Campbell, 95, of Fort Madison, died at 10:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. She was blessed to be called Home on her 95th birthday with her three daughters by her side.
Jean was born on Aug. 6, 1925 in Fort Madison. She was the daughter of Elmer& and Parthena Ryan Bennet. On Feb. 3, 1946; she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Lester Campbell, in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2010.
Jean retired after 25 years of service at Modern Dairy Farms. She enjoyed working puzzles. She loved to play Bingo. She was a member of The First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Barbara (David) Guzman, Bonnie Bowen, and Diana (Larry) Peck, all of Fort Madison; 10 grandchildren, Dave Jr., Todd, Cory and Edward Guzman, Chad, William and Douglas Bowen, Matthew and Brian Waldren, and Grace Peck; 20 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Francis Stein, and one son-in-law, Michael J. Bowen.
Visitation for Jean where family will receive friends will be 12-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at King-Lynk Funeral Home. Graveside service in Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery will follow the visitation, with Reverend Leslie Dalstra officiating.
A memorial has been established for The First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
