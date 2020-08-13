Marianne Gahle, 82, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at the LaHarpe-Davier Care Center on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 p.m..



Marianne was born Nov. 28, 1937, the daughter of Dr. Kenneth and Ruth E. (Walton) Mosley, in Macomb, Ill.



She attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1955. She then went on to receive her degree in elementary education from Carthage College in 1960.



On Dec. 20, 1959, she was united in marriage with Martin Gahle.



Marianne had worked as a sales clerk for many years at Ben Franklin and TruValue stores in Carthage. She had also served as a substitute teacher in the Carthage School District. Marianne was a life-long member of the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage and a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She had also served as a deaconess and church board member.



Marianne is survived by her husband, Martin Gahle of Carthage; two daughters, Ann (David) Kutcher of Pewaukee, Wis., and Melissa (Don) Moede of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandsons, Andrew (Abbie) Kutcher and Iain Moede; a sister-in-law, Arlene Mosley of Ontario, Canada; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, W. Jerome Mosley.



Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Masks and social distancing are appreciated.



Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

