1/1
Marianne Gahle
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Gahle, 82, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at the LaHarpe-Davier Care Center on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 p.m..

Marianne was born Nov. 28, 1937, the daughter of Dr. Kenneth and Ruth E. (Walton) Mosley, in Macomb, Ill.

She attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1955. She then went on to receive her degree in elementary education from Carthage College in 1960.

On Dec. 20, 1959, she was united in marriage with Martin Gahle.

Marianne had worked as a sales clerk for many years at Ben Franklin and TruValue stores in Carthage. She had also served as a substitute teacher in the Carthage School District. Marianne was a life-long member of the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage and a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She had also served as a deaconess and church board member.

Marianne is survived by her husband, Martin Gahle of Carthage; two daughters, Ann (David) Kutcher of Pewaukee, Wis., and Melissa (Don) Moede of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandsons, Andrew (Abbie) Kutcher and Iain Moede; a sister-in-law, Arlene Mosley of Ontario, Canada; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, W. Jerome Mosley.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Masks and social distancing are appreciated.

Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
10:00 AM
Moss Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved