Marie Clark, 95, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at Memorial Hospital in Carthage on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Marie was born July 4, 1924, the daughter of Ira and Jennie (Woods) Hitz.
On July 5, 1941, she was united in marriage with Raymond Gann at the Christian Church in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death. In 1974, she was united in marriage to Howard Clark and he preceded her in death.
Marie was a long-time member of the Denver Christian Church and later attended the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage when she moved to town. She was also a member of the RSVP and the Carthage Senior Center. During World War II Marie had worked as a Nurse's Aide in Quincy, Ill..
Marie is survived by three children, Jennie (Jack) Boyer of Adrian, Ill., Raymond "Rusty" (Sandy) Gann of New Bern, N.C., and Phyllis (Chris) Hemphill of Keokuk; her daughter-in-law, Linda Gann of Carthage; two step-daughters, Jetty (Craig) Calvert of Carthage, and Cindy (Kevin) Smith of Warrenton, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond Gann and Howard Clark; a son, Ira "Ike" Gann; one sister, Virginia Brown; and two brothers, Karl and Robert Hitz.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.
Memorials may be directed to the Denver Christian Church, the Carthage Senior Center, or .
