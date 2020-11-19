1/1
Marie Genevieve Austin
1922 - 2020
Marie Genevieve Austin, 97, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.

Marie was born Nov. 21, 1922, in La Crosse, Ill., the daughter of John and Kathyrn (Lescher) Doran.

She graduated from Carthage High School in 1940, and on Feb. 23, 1946, she was united in marriage with Max E. Austin in Carthage. He preceded her in death on July 27, 1971.

A lifelong resident of Hancock County, Marie was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, and was employed at the Hancock County Nursing Home as a nurse's aide for 39 years. She was a member of the Catholic Women's Club and spent her free time reading and watching sports on television, always rooting for the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Marie will always be remembered for her deep love of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by three sons, Michael (Marilyn) Austin of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mason (Mary) Austin of Fair Hope, Ala., and Mark Austin of Carthage; four grandchildren, Rachael (Peter) Austin, Chad Austin, Christopher (Kasia) Austin and Kerrigan Austin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Max; and two sisters, Louise Sullivan and Agnes Turnquist.

A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Catholic Women's Club.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home in Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
