Marilyn I. Schmitt, 82, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away in her home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Marilyn was born June 27, 1937, in rural Sutter, Ill., the daughter of Harold and Margaret Brackensick.
She was united in marriage with Wayne Schmitt on Oct. 16, 1954, in Tioga, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2011.
Marilyn attended Warsaw High School. She was a lifelong resident in the Sutter area. Marilyn was passionate about life and displayed a tremendous work ethic. The love she showed for her family and friends will never be forgotten. She was also a member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ.
Marilyn is survived by her two daughters, Denyse (Craig) Becker of Warsaw, and Jan (Jeff) Buckert of Ozark, Mo.; four grandsons, Jason (Melinda) Buckert, Justin Buckert, Corey (Sarah) Becker, and Collin (Dana) Becker; six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexus and Audrie Buckert, Adrena and Noah Normand, and Dawson Becker; three sisters, Marianne Holtsclaw, Phyllis (Wayne) Pence, and Katheryn (Will) Bavery; and her brother Richard Brackensick.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ.
The family kindly requests that memorials be made to the Bethlehem United Church of Christ or donor's choice.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019