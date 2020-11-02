Marilyn Jean Land, 80, of Keokuk, formerly of Alexandria, Mo., passed away at 11:08 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.
Marilyn was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Keokuk, the daughter of Floyd and Thelma (Dienst) Wright.
She graduated from Kahoka High School in 1957, and went on to receive her bachelor's in education at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
On Dec. 25, 1957, she was united in marriage with Robert "Bob" Vincent Land at the Alexandria Presbyterian Church in Alexandria. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2007.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of Alexandria Presbyterian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, recently receiving her 60-year pin. Marilyn worked side-by-side with her husband at Bob Land's Texaco station in Alexandria for 52 years, closing the store on Aug. 31, 2012. She also worked at the Clark County School District. Family was a priority for Marilyn, and she was the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother her family could ask for. She was always there when you needed her. Marilyn was also a loyal friend and worked hard to stay in touch with her life-long friends.
Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Lanea (Larry) Zimmerman of Keokuk, Sheri Armstrong of Burlington, and Janie (Stacy) Hawkins of Kahoka; six grandchildren, Luke Zimmerman, Brittanie (Ronnie) Brandenburg, Austen Armstrong, Corby (Britni) Hawkins, Kayla (Joe) Schulte, and Kendall (Chelsey Shipley) Hawkins; 10 great-grandchildren, Adessa, Ava and Addilyn Brandenburg, Noah and Hadleigh Armstrong, Jamison, Declyn and Easton Hawkins, and Mac and Ollie Schulte; her brother Wayne (Pam) Wright of Wayland, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob; and her son Bobby Land.
Marilyn's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Alexandria Presbyterian Church in Alexandria, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk. The Rev. Jim Richardson will officiate.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 4-7 p.m. at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
For the safety of those attending, face masks are encouraged and social distancing practices will be in place.
Memorials may be directed to the Alexandria Presbyterian Church.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.