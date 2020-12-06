Marilyn Lucille (Young) Buckert, 89, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.



Marilyn was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Plymouth, Ill., the daughter of Roscoe and Doshia (Hough) Young, the youngest of five children.



In 1948, she was united in marriage with Robert Curtis. They had four sons, Christopher, Rodney, Michael and Robert Curtis.



She worked for Shaeffer Pen and was a bartender for eight years at the Wood Inn in Carthage.



In 1975, she married Harold Buckert and became the step-mother of three children, Diana, Phyllis and Tommy.



She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary in Carthage.



Marilyn is survived by three sons, Christopher (Susie) Curtis of Columbia, Ill., Michael (Chips) Curtis of Warsaw, Ill., and Robert Curtis of Seattle; three stepchildren, Diana (Kenny) Jones of Warsaw, Phyllis Frey of Keokuk, and Tommy (Laura) Buckert of Hamilton, Ill.; three grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Rosemary (Bill) Churchill; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; a son, Rodney L. Curtis; and four siblings, Arlene Biery, Kenneth Young, Eloise Harris and Bernice Lyon.



Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial in Keokuk National Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the V.F.W. Auxiliary or donor's choice.

