Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Lamporte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn R. Lamporte


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn R. Lamporte Obituary
Marilyn R. (Inman) Lamporte, 80, of Indio, Calif., formerly a long-time resident of Hamilton, Ill., passed away on at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Eisenhower Medical Center, in Rancho Mirage, Calif., following a brief illness.

She was born April 10, 1939, in Bushnell, Ill., the daughter of Clarence J. and Alametis Flowers Inman.

She married Craig Paul Lamporte on May 1, 1960, in Macomb, Ill. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1997.

Marilyn, who was nicknamed Elsie in her younger years, was a 1957 graduate of Macomb High School and attended Western Illinois University. She and her husband owned and operated Lamporte Funeral Homes for over 40 years. Marilyn was a long time member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. She was an avid golfer, and was a member of Deer Run Golf Course and the Keokuk Country Club. Throughout the years, she enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, interior design, and traveling with her husband. She was also a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Marilyn was thrilled at the recent birth of her great-granddaughter, Elsie, who was named after her. While living with her daughter, Tami, in Sun City Shadow Hills in Indio, Marilyn was very involved with various clubs, groups, and activities within the community.

Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Tami Lamporte, of Indio, Angela (Joe) St. Clair, of Quincy, Ill., and Michele Lamporte McCoy, of Lisbon, Iowa. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Lamporte, of Carthage, Ill., Pride St. Clair, of Los Angeles, Cresten St. Clair, of Portland, Ore., Ashtyn (Austin) Miller, of Niota, Ill., Peyton, Clay and Gage McCoy, of Lisbon, Iowa, and two great-grandchildren, Elsie and Kaylynn. She is also survived by one brother, Fred Inman, of Denver, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; seven brothers, Jay Inman, Arthur Inman, Robert Inman, Richard Inman, Tom Inman, Jerry Inman and Eugene Inman; and three sisters, Bette Harrison, Rosemary Lester and Katherine Galloway.

A memorial service is being planned for later in the year, where family and friends will be invited to celebrate Marilyn's life.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Memorials have been established in her memory, and will be divided among Bethel Presbyterian Church and animal rescue groups. Memorials can be written and directed to Angela St. Clair, P.O. Box 32, Hamilton, IL 62341.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -