Marjorie Alderton, 94, of Kahoka, Mo., and formerly of Wyaconda, Mo., died at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.



In accordance with Marjorie's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a service honoring her life will be conducted at a later date. Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka has been entrusted with the care and arrangements.

