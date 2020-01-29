Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Swinderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Alan Swinderman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Alan Swinderman Obituary
Mark Alan Swinderman, Mesa, Arizona died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
He was born in Keokuk, the son of Jerry and Mary Margaret Swinderman.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister-in-law, Adrienne Greeley; grandparents Ed and Ortha Swinderman, Tom and Mary Emmett; Uncle Jim and Aunt Edna Hawkins; and his special friend Melinda Deshler.
He is survived by his son, Mark Alan Swinderman II, (wife Shelly), Mesa, Arizona; his mother, Mary Margaret Swinderman, Merced, California; his brothers, Michael, Wittman, Arizona, Mitchell (Kathy), Merced, California, Martin, Vallejo, California; nieces and nephews, Natalie, Anissa, James, Jason, Bryan, Roman; and best friends, Art, Rose and Lindsey Dubois. Also many other loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
He attended schools in Argyle and Donnellson,  Richmond, Calif. and India where his father was employed for 3 years.
He retired after 20 years in the United States Air Force as a Tech. Sergeant having served in Japan, Korea, the Truk Islands, Omaha, Nebraska, New Mexico and Arizona.
He then worked and retired from Maricopa County, Arizona Irrigation Division.
Per his wishes, he was to be cremated with half of his ashes scattered in the Arizona desert he loved. The remaining ashes will be buried near his father and other family in Montrose at a later date.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -