Mark Lowman
1960 - 2020
Mark Lowman, 60, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Oct, 14, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Ill.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1960, in Fort Madison, to Melvin and Geraldine Long Lowman. On April 16, 1988, he married Trisha Barnhill in East Peoria, Ill.

Mark was an electrician and a partner with M&M Electric. He then owned and operated Lowman Electric. Mark was a minister at Ft. Madison Baptist Church for the past 13 years and he loved to farm.

He enjoyed hunting geese, ducks, fishing, grilling and barbecuing. Mark was a giver. He loved helping out anyone especially his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Trisha Lowman of Nauvoo; two sons, Luke (Astasha) Lowman of Nauvoo and Jacob Lowman of West Point, NY; one brother, Melvin (Kay) Lowman of Ben Wheeler, Texas; four sisters, Betty Jo (David) Woodley of Fort Madison, Linda (Doug) Eland of Burlington, Dorothy (Ron) Hutson of Wever, and Martha (Dennis) Wollbrink of Sutter, Ill.; two brothers-in-law, Rod (Dona) Barnhill of Troy, Mo., and Rick (Julie) Barnhill of Galesburg, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Tammie (Jeremy) Stedman of Treemont, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father in law.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at King-Lynk Funeral Home where the family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Fort Madison Baptist Church, with Pastor Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Harris Cemetery, Dallas City.

A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
02:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fort Madison Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
