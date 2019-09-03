|
|
Fr. Mark P. Spring, 71, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:28 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1947, in Kiel, Germany, the son of Lawrence H. and Roberta F. Guthrie Spring. He resided at an orphanage in Hamburg, Germany for a period of time.
He graduated from Fort Madison High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973. He then graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport, with degrees in sociology and philosophy and completed his theology studies at Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wis.
On Aug. 29, 1980, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Gerald O'Keefe at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison.
Fr. Spring served as a temporary administrator at St. Joseph Parish in Montrose in 1980 and then served as an associate pastor at St. James Parish in Washington from 1980-1981. He served as administrator at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Bloomfield and St. Aloysius Parish in Eldon from 1981-1984 before serving as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force from 1984-1997.
He returned to parish ministry as parochial vicar, then administrator at St. Mary Parish in Muscatine from 1997-1998 and served as pastor at St. Mary Parish in Riverside while also assisting with needs in the Iowa City Deanery from 1998-1999. He served as pastor at St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville, and Sacred Heart Parish in Melcher from 1999-2007. He served as chaplain at Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison from 2007-2009 and as parochial vicar at Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison and St. Joseph Parish in Montrose since 2009.
Fr. Spring has been involved in Boy Scouts for years and received the Eagle Scout Award in September of 1965, as a member of Troop 7, at that time chartered to Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison. He also earned the Catholic Church's Ad Altare Dei Award for the Boy Scouts.
He is a member of the honor camping organization, Tribe of the Silver Tomahawk, holding the paint station of Keeper of the Wampum. In the fall of 2013, Father Spring completed the Wood Badge Training Course, which provides the highest level of training for adult scouters. Fr. Spring received the Silver Beaver Award by the Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America on Feb. 8, 2014 in Quincy, Ill. The Silver Beaver Award is the highest award that can be awarded by a Boy Scout Council.
He received the St. George Award in 2015. This award is presented to adults active in supporting and fostering the growth and development of Catholic youths under the auspices of the Boy Scouts of America and the Catholic Church. St. George is the patron saint of Boy Scouts.
Fr. Spring is survived by his sister, Linda (Craig) Tomfeld of Fort Madison, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison. A rosary will be recited at 4:10 p.m. and a wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church during the visitation.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church in Fort Madison, with Bishop Thomas Zinkula officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fort Madison.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Boy Scouts of America for Camp Eastman or Holy Family Parish.
Online condolences to Fr. Spring's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com. King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019