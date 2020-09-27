1/1
Mark Thomas Tripp
1956 - 2020
Mark Thomas Tripp, 64, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

He was born on May 15, 1956, in Keokuk, the son of Willard Calvin and Mary Louise Conner Tripp.

On Dec. 31, 1974, Mark was united in marriage with Mary Teresa Hewitt in Keokuk. She survives.

Mark had spent 45 years as a hard-working roofer and had been employed by Jim Walters Roofing and Mississippi Valley Roofing, and retired from Wixom Roofing.

He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and making his own wine. He had quite the green thumb and enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard. He loved to cook and his family always enjoyed his amazing BBQ foods. Mark was a devoted family man. His favorite moments were when he was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandson. The family wishes to thank Mark's life-long friend, Jeremy Plowman, for all his help and support at this difficult time.

He is also survived by his two sons, Jeremy Tripp (Trishia) of Fort Madison, and Jasen Tripp of Mount Pleasant; four grandchildren, Kendra Tripp, Kelsey Tripp, Philicity Tripp and Liberty Whitaker; and one great-grandson, Marshall Ellis. Other survivors include one sister, MaryAnne Tripp Tondini (Roger) of Warsaw, Ill.; five brothers, Lavern Tripp (Nancy) of Missouri, Dale Tripp (Jane), Gary Tripp (Kathy) and Rocky Tripp (Leslie) all of Warsaw, and John Tripp of Keokuk; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Tripp; and one sister, Marlene Tripp.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
