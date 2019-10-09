Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
First Christian Church
Hamilton, IL
Marly M. Jones


2000 - 2019
Marly M. Jones Obituary
Marly M. Jones, 19, of Bennet Iowa, formerly of Keokuk, passed away Oct. 7, 2019.

Marly was born in Carthage, Ill., on March 15, 2000, to Timothy Garrelts and Miranda Jones.

Marly loved playing softball, hunting, trap shooting, and spending time outdoors. She was full of energy, adventurous, and always on the go.

Survivors include her father, Timothy Garrelts (Wentzville, Mo.); mother, Miranda Jones (Bennet); sister, Haley Jones (Montrose); two brothers, Emmit Garrelts and Cole Garrelts (Bennet); as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Marly was preceeded in death by her grandfather Fredrick Garrelts.

A celebration of life for Marly will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at First Christian Church in Hamilton, Ill. Family and friends are welcome to join in the celebration of Marly's life.
Published in Daily Gate on Oct. 9, 2019
