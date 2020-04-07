|
|
Marshall Allan "Mark" Courtois Jr., 52, of Elvaston, Ill., passed away at his home Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Mark was born July 25, 1967, the son of Marshall Allan and Shirley (Dickson) Courtois Sr., in Jacksonville, Ark.
He served in the U.S. Army, receiving his honorable discharge in 1989.
On May 25, 1996, he was united in marriage with Tammy Martin in Elvaston. She survives.
Mark worked at the Nauvoo Cheese Factory from 1989 until its closing in 2003. He enjoyed donating to .
Mark is survived by his wife, Tammy, of Elvaston; daughter, Elisha Mercedes Courtois of Ferris, Ill.; mother, Shirley Courtois of Keokuk; and brother, William (Chrissey) Courtois of Adrian, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Angelina.
Private family services will be held at Printy Funeral Home, with burial in the Elvaston Cemetery.
Memorials by be directed to the family of Mark Courtois.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020